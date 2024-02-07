US And Allies Join Forces To Thwart Russia's Covert Oil Fleet Evading Sanctions

Loading... Loading...

The Group of Seven (G7) and its allies are working to disrupt Russia’s covert fleet of oil vessels, which the country has been using to bypass sanctions. The move is part of a broader strategy to limit Russia’s ability to trade its crude oil.

What Happened: A senior official from the UK Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, Olga Dimitrescu, explained in a podcast interview with NorthStandard that the G7 and its partners are taking steps to reduce Russia’s clandestine fleet of oil tankers. This initiative is aimed at curbing Russia’s ability to evade sanctions, reported Business Insider.

The Western coalition is working with governments to enforce the $60 oil price cap, which was introduced in 2022 to limit Russia’s crude export revenue. Dimitrescu explained that the G7 wants to redirect oil volumes back into its fleet, as the price cap relies heavily on services provided by G7 service providers.

The ownership of Russia’s secretive fleet is difficult to trace, allowing the country to trade oil without depending on Western insurance and tankers. However, the financial burden of maintaining this fleet is significant for the Kremlin, with an estimated annual expenditure of $2.25 billion.

Despite the high cost, the effectiveness of this strategy is diminishing. The U.S. has tightened its enforcement of the price cap, imposing sanctions on non-compliant ships in late 2023. This has put pressure on Russia’s trade partnerships, with countries like India turning to other sources for crude oil.

To further strengthen international efforts to enforce the price cap, the West is raising awareness of the maritime and environmental risks associated with breaching the cap. The attestation process for the price cap will also be updated on Feb. 19.

Why It Matters: The move to disrupt Russia’s secretive oil fleet comes amid escalating tensions between Russia and the West. Russia issued a stern warning of retaliatory measures in response to potential Western plans to confiscate its frozen assets to aid Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia has been finding ways to bypass sanctions, as seen when a shipment of 10,000 barrels of Russian oil entered the U.S. in January, despite a ban on the import of oil of Russian origin.

By targeting Russia’s oil trade, the G7 is further tightening the economic pressure on Russia amid its ongoing war in Ukraine.

