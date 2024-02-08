Buy Now Or Wait? Apple's Vision Pro Craze Sends Resale Prices Soaring To $5000 In Overseas Markets

Loading... Loading...

The resale market for Apple Inc.’s AAPL first-generation mixed-reality headset Vision Pro has been booming, with prices soaring up to $5,000 in overseas markets, far exceeding the original $3,500 price tag.

What Happened: The Vision Pro, which was released in a limited number of U.S. stores at the beginning of February, is now being resold at a premium in various international markets, reported Bloomberg.

In Japan, the device is being sold for ¥800,000 ($5,400), while in China, it’s going for 36,000 yuan ($5,000). In Singapore, the price has reached S$8,500 ($6,300), and in Hong Kong, it’s being sold for HK$35,800 ($4,580).

Despite the high prices, the demand for the Vision Pro remains strong, driven by a variety of factors. Analyst Ivan Lam from Counterpoint Research noted that the early exclusivity of the device is driving up prices, with unofficial channels selling the Vision Pro for as much as 40,000 yuan.

"Our observations indicate inflated prices on unofficial channels, reaching up to 40,000 yuan for Vision Pro units," he said. "However, these purchases likely represent a limited supply, originating from outside markets and deviating from typical consumer behavior."

IDC analyst Bryan Ma said that the motivation to get an early unit of Vision Pro stems from a range of sources. Apart from loyal Apple enthusiasts, overseas software developers, industry participants, and competitors are eager to gain early access to understand their forthcoming strategies, the report noted.

While Apple has previously said that Vision Pro will be coming to more countries later this year, so far there hasn’t been any concrete timeline related confirmation. However, it has been reported that in U.K. and Canada the headset will be launched not “much later” than its U.S. market launch.

Why It Matters: The Vision Pro has been a topic of much discussion since its release. Tech analyst Mark Gurman compared the headset’s functionality to that of an iPad in his early review, suggesting that it could potentially replace the tablet in the future.

The device’s durability was also tested and found to be sturdier than expected.

Despite its high price, the Vision Pro has been hailed as a revolutionary product by analysts, with its potential for future evolution being recognized. Apple CEO Tim Cook previously defended the high price of the headset, highlighting the incredible amount of technology packed into the product.

