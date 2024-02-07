Disney CEO Bob Iger Says Ad-Supported Disney+ Offering Grew By 2M Subscriptions In Q4 — Here's How It Holds Up Against Netflix

Loading... Loading...

In its fourth-quarter earnings conference call, The Walt Disney Company DIS CEO Robert Iger revealed that the ad-supported Disney+ offering witnessed a substantial increase in subscriptions during the quarter.

What Happened: Iger said that the ad-supported Disney+ product gained around two million new subscriptions in Q4, reaching a total of 5.2 million. He went on to note that over 50% of the new U.S. subscribers in the fourth quarter opted for the ad-supported Disney+ product.

These subscribers also spent 34% more time on the service over the past six months, he said.

Iger highlighted Disney’s strong position in the streaming industry, stating, “We have the best advertiser technology in the streaming business globally and we have just introduced new tools that will make this an even more attractive platform for advertisers, much as we’ve done with Hulu.”

The basic plan of Disney+, priced at $7.99 per month, includes ads. Alternatively, for $13.99 per month, you can opt for the premium plan, which offers an ad-free viewing experience.

Why It Matters: The surge in ad-supported Disney+ subscriptions comes at a time when the streaming industry is witnessing a shift towards ad-supported models.

Last month, Netflix reported that it ended the fourth- quarter with 260.28 million global paid members, which was up 12.8% year-over-year. The streaming giant also added 13.12 million net paid subscribers during the quarter.

At the time, the company stated it intends to persist in investing and expanding its ad-supported platform. However, it acknowledged that it is not a “primary driver” for revenue growth.

Meanwhile, Disney announced the launch of its ad-supported Disney+ plan in August 2022, aiming to provide greater consumer choice at a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of its viewers and appeal to an even broader audience.

This move was seen as a strategic response to the changing dynamics of the streaming market, with a growing emphasis on ad-supported models.

Disney’s latest success with its ad-supported Disney+ offering is particularly noteworthy in light of the broader industry trends.

