President Joe Biden has, for the second time this week, recalled engaging in conversations with dead European leaders and reignited debate about his age.

What Happened: In a series of Wednesday fundraisers in New York, Biden spoke of his discussions during the 2021 Group of Seven meeting in the U.K., several months after the Jan. 6 riot. He twice referred to the late German chancellor Helmut Kohl, who passed away in 2017, rather than former Chancellor Angela Merkel, Bloomberg reported.

Biden narrated that “Helmut Kohl” had questioned him about his potential response if he read about individuals storming the British Parliament and murdering officers to prevent the election of a prime minister. Merkel was present at the 2021 summit in the U.K.

"And then Helmut Kohl turned to me and said, ‘What would you say, Mr. President, if you picked up the London Times and learned that a thousand people had broken down the doors of the British Parliament, killed some bobbies on the way in, to deny the prime minister to take office,"' Biden said

Biden’s gaffes on Wednesday were not his first mix-ups of European leaders this week. At an event in North Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, he confused François Mitterrand, the former French president who died in 1996, for French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Mitterrand from Germany — I mean, from France — looked at me and said ‘You know, what — why, how long you back for?'" Biden said.

Why It Matters: Biden’s verbal missteps have been a recurring issue throughout his presidency. In June 2023, he mistakenly renamed his signature initiative ‘Build Back Better’ during an environmental event in Washington, sparking a debate about his age.

In September 2022, Biden’s mental acuity was also questioned after he asked for former Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.), who had died in a car crash in August that year, at an event.

The veteran Democrat is already the oldest-ever president and would be 86 when he stepped down if he wins. The new gaffe once again sparked concerns about the president’s age, which is a matter of overwhelming concern for voters – and one his Republican opponent will weaponize in the upcoming elections. According to a RealClearPolitics poll, Trump maintains the lead in national polls with 45.8% support, while Biden trailed with 44.1% support.

