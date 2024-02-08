New Taylor Swift Deepfakes Circulate On X, Falsely Portraying Her As Trump Supporter And 2020 Election Denier

Loading... Loading...

Singer Taylor Swift has once again become the target of deepfake videos, this time depicting her as a supporter of former President Donald Trump and a denier of the 2020 election results.

What Happened: The manipulated media was widely shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, and has garnered millions of views, NBC News reported. The videos and images, which are falsely attributed to Swift, show her endorsing Trump and disputing the results of the 2020 presidential election.

This comes in the wake of a previous incident where fake nude images of Swift went viral on the platform, highlighting X’s struggle to control the spread of malicious inauthentic media. Although some of the deepfakes showing Swift supporting Trump have content labels warning that the media is inauthentic, many shares of those posts and reposts did not initially have the same labels.

The manipulated media appeared to originate from a pro-Trump X account with over 1 million followers. Despite violating X’s policies against manipulated media, none of the videos have been removed as of Thursday evening. A representative for X stated that they had taken action on almost 100 posts under their Synthetic and Manipulated Media policy and are actively monitoring for more.

Why It Matters: This is not the first time that Swift has been the target of deepfake attacks. In January, explicit deep fake images of Swift spread across X. The social media platform removed the images and temporarily halted searches for the pop icon.

Swift, who publicly endorsed President Joe Biden‘s successful 2020 campaign, has been facing escalating criticism and conspiracy theories from Trump’s allies. The attacks have intensified as the Super Bowl, which Swift is expected to attend in support of her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, draws near.

