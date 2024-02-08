US Imports From Mexico Surpass China For The First Time In 20 Years

Loading... Loading...

For the first time in over two decades, Mexico has taken the lead as the top supplier of goods to the United States, surpassing China. This shift is attributed to the escalating tensions between the U.S. and China, as well as the U.S.’s efforts to source goods from more amicable and closer nations.

What Happened: The U.S. imports from Mexico in 2023 exceeded $475 billion, marking a nearly 5% increase from the previous year. Meanwhile, imports from China dropped by 20% to approximately $427 billion, reports Associated Press.

This is the first time Mexico has outpaced China in terms of goods imported by the U.S. since 2002. The shift is indicative of the strained economic relations between the U.S. and China, largely due to Beijing’s aggressive trade policies and military posturing in the Far East.

The Trump administration initiated tariffs on Chinese imports in 2018, citing violations of global trade rules. President Joe Biden upheld these tariffs upon taking office in 2021, signaling a rare bipartisan agreement on the U.S.’s adversarial stance towards China.

The Biden administration has encouraged U.S. companies to seek suppliers in allied nations, a strategy dubbed “friend-shoring,” or to bring manufacturing back to the U.S., known as “reshoring.” This, coupled with supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to a shift away from reliance on Chinese factories, with Mexico being a primary beneficiary.

It is worth noting that some Chinese manufacturers have established factories in Mexico to capitalize on the benefits of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, which allows for duty-free trade in North America for many products.

Why It Matters: The U.S.-China trade relationship has been fraught with tension, with former President Donald Trump hinting at a 60% tariff on Chinese imports if he were to return to the presidency. This comes amid concerns over China’s potential interference in the 2024 presidential election.

China has been working to reduce its reliance on U.S. imports, particularly in the tech sector, as evidenced by a 14% increase in chipmaking machinery imports in 2023. This surge reflects Chinese chip companies’ efforts to build new semiconductor factories and boost national capabilities amidst U.S.-imposed export controls.

Despite these efforts, the U.S. continues to seek ways to address China’s economic policies and practices. A high-level U.S. Treasury delegation recently visited China to discuss these issues, including China’s trade strategies and potential risks to the global economy.

