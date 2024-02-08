Chinese National With US Citizenship Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Missile-Tracking Secrets From Defense Contractor

Loading... Loading...

A Chinese national, who is also a U.S. citizen, has been arrested for allegedly stealing sensitive missile-tracking secrets from a defense contractor. The man, who has ties to the Chinese government, was taken into custody in California.

What Happened: Chenguang Gong was arrested in California and charged with stealing trade secrets from a defense contractor, the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday. The stolen secrets included blueprints for technologies used to detect nuclear missile launches and track ballistic and hypersonic missiles, reported Business Insider.

Gong, a resident of San Jose, California, and a U.S. citizen since 2011, transferred over 3,600 files from the company to a personal storage device while employed there for less than a month in March and April of last year, according to prosecutors.

The company’s research and development center was based in Malibu, California, and had contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense. The technology stolen by Gong was deemed “dangerous to U.S. national security if obtained by international actors.”

During the investigation, the FBI found that Gong had “submitted numerous applications to ‘Talent Programs’ administered by the People’s Republic of China government” between 2014 and 2022 while also employed at major technology companies in the U.S. and defense contractors.

See Also: Marjorie Taylor Greene Opposes Biden’s Kids Sit Next To Parents For Free On Planes Measure: He Is ‘Pandering For Votes’

The affidavit said China “has established talent programs through which it identifies individuals located outside the PRC who have expert skills, abilities, and knowledge that would aid in transforming the PRC’s economy, including its military capabilities.”

Why It Matters: This incident comes amid a series of events that have raised concerns about China’s espionage and its impact on U.S. national security. In January, it was revealed that hackers with ties to the Chinese government were targeting U.S. infrastructure, posing a significant threat to American citizens.

Earlier in 2023, a Chinese spy balloon was discovered hovering over American territory, relying on a U.S.-based internet provider to navigate and transmit information back to China. The balloon, which had been floating across the country for more than a week, was ultimately shot down by a US Air Force F-22 fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina.

Read Next: Trump Vs. Biden: Poll Shows One Candidate Overwhelmingly Viewed As More Competent In Handling Of Economy

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.