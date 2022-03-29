Robinhood Extends Hours In A Step Toward 24/7 Trading: Here's How 9 Other Brokerages Compare

A leading online stockbrokerage announced a major change to their trading hours, with four additional hours of pre-market and after-market trading offered to their customers. Here’s a look at the news and what hours other leading brokerages currently offer for stock trading.

What Happened: Robinhood Markets HOOD will extend its trading hours from a current 9 a.m. EDT to 6 p.m. EDT to new hours of 7 a.m. EDT to 8 p.m. EDT. The additional four hours could help Robinhood gain additional customers as it will compete more closely with rivals for trading hours.

Robinhood said the move is a first in a push to offer 24/7 investing for its customers.

“Our customers often tell us they’re working or preoccupied during regular market hours, limiting their ability to invest on their own schedule or evaluate and react to important market news,” the company said. “Our new extended trading hours for equities will give them more opportunities to manage their portfolio at a convenient time for them, whether that’s in the early morning or in the evening.”

Robinhood was the first to launch a commission-free trading app, a move that had a ripple effect on other brokers.

Other Broker Hours: With Robinhood’s move to extend its trading hours, here’s a look at the current stock market trading hours from some of the largest stockbrokers. All times listed below are in EDT.

Charles Schwab Corp SCHW: Publicly traded Charles Schwab offers trading from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

E*Trade: Trading platform Etrade, which is owned by Morgan Stanley MS offers stock trading from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The trading platforms offers extended overnight trading Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. in some ETFs.

Fidelity: One of the largest brokers in the U.S. is Fidelity, which offers stock trading from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Interactive Brokers IBKR: Interactive Brokers offers stock trading between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

SoFi Technologies SOFI: SoFi offers trading live during the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trades placed outside of this window are executed the next time the market opens.

TD Ameritrade: Trading hours on TD Ameritrade are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The company was also the first U.S. retail stockbroker to offer overnight trading in a select number of ETFs, bringing 24/5 trading to investors. Among the ETFs offered for 24-hour trading Monday through Friday are the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY. TD Ameritrade is owned by Charles Schwab Corp.

TradeZero: TradeZero America offers trading from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. The company recently announced a SPAC merger with Dune Acquisition Corporation DUNE to go public.

Vanguard: Vanguard does not offer pre-market trading and has limited after-hours trading, with its total trading window set between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Webull: One of the longest trading windows is offered by Webull, which facilitates stock trading from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Outside of stock markets, many investors know that the cryptocurrency market never sleeps with top crypto platforms like Coinbase Global COIN, Voyager Digital VYGVF and Binance offering 24/7 trading, including holidays.

Photo: Courtesy of Diverse Stock Photos on Flickr