Cisco, Home Depot Lead The Dow Lower Amid Escalating Russia-Ukraine Tensions

U.S. indices fell sharply Wednesday amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions. President Biden on Tuesday announced sanctions targeting some Russian banks and individuals.

The Nasdaq composite traded lower by 2.57% to 13,037; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 2.56% to $329.42

(NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 2.56% to $329.42 The S&P 500 traded fell by 1.84% to 4,225; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 1.77% to $421.98

(NASDAQ:SPY) lost 1.77% to $421.98 The Dow Jones composite traded lower by 1.41% to 11,091; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 1.36% to $331.44

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were among the only gainers for the DIA.

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO), Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

