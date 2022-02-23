Cisco, Home Depot Lead The Dow Lower Amid Escalating Russia-Ukraine Tensions

byHenry Khederian
February 23, 2022 4:27 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cisco, Home Depot Lead The Dow Lower Amid Escalating Russia-Ukraine Tensions

U.S. indices fell sharply Wednesday amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions. President Biden on Tuesday announced sanctions targeting some Russian banks and individuals.

  • The Nasdaq composite traded lower by 2.57% to 13,037; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 2.56% to $329.42
  • The S&P 500 traded fell by 1.84% to 4,225; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 1.77% to $421.98
  • The Dow Jones composite traded lower by 1.41% to 11,091; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 1.36% to $331.44

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were among the only gainers for the DIA.

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO), Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) shares were attempting a bounce-back Wednesday after seeing a few down days in a row… Read More

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has taken a dig at Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-creator Vitalik Buterin and Web 3.0 by posting a meme on Twitter… Read More

Benzinga’s weekly Stock Wars matches up two leaders in a major industry sector with the goal of determining which company is the better investment. This week, the duel is between two popular restaurant chains: Denny's Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) and Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)… Read More

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dogecoin Knockoff Named After Elon Musk Returns Among Most Used Smart Contracts By Ethereum Whales

Dogecoin Knockoff Named After Elon Musk Returns Among Most Used Smart Contracts By Ethereum Whales

Dogelon Mars (CRYPTO: ELON) — a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff — has re-emerged among the top most used smart contracts by Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more
Russian Stocks Stage Recovery — RTS Index Up Over 20%

Russian Stocks Stage Recovery — RTS Index Up Over 20%

Russian stocks staged a recovery in line with other global markets on Friday, after plunging in the previous session following news regarding Russia’s attack on Ukraine. What Happened: The MOES Index advanced 19.9% at press time, while the RTS Index —denominated in dollars — was up 23.1%. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Show Signs Of Recovery — Why The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Has Cast A Doubt On The Apex Coin's 'Digital Gold' Thesis

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Show Signs Of Recovery — Why The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Has Cast A Doubt On The Apex Coin's 'Digital Gold' Thesis

Major coins showed strength on Thursday evening despite the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces on a preceding day. The global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.4% to $1.8 trillion. ​​ read more
Coinbase Q4 Earnings Highlights: Big Revenue Beat, Total Retail Trading Volume Of $177B

Coinbase Q4 Earnings Highlights: Big Revenue Beat, Total Retail Trading Volume Of $177B

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) reported fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results Thursday afternoon. Here are the key highlights. read more