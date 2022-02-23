Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin (By Way Of A Meme, Of Course)

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has taken a dig at Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co–creator Vitalik Buterin and Web 3.0 by posting a meme on Twitter.

What Happened: Musk’s meme apparently depicts the different stages of the transformation from Web 1.0 to Web 3.0 technologies, with Buterin depicted as sitting on a chair in the Web 3.0 panel of the meme.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page represent the first iteration of the web. Web 2.0 is represented by actor Jesse Eisenberg, who played the role of Meta Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the movie "The Social Network."

Why It Matters: Musk — a big proponent of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) — has frequently criticized Web 3.0 technologies, which tout themselves as working on realizing the next version of the Internet.

Web 3.0 is supposed to be a decentralized version of the internet that would run on blockchain and challenge the dominance of tech giants.

Ethereum still has most Web 3.0 developers, according to data from research firm Electric Capital in January.

Current Web 3.0 trends include non fungible tokens (NFTs) and the Metaverse.

NFTs are also seen as a driver for Ethereum. Buterin has previously said he sees NFTs as holding more potential than simply becoming a “casino” for already wealthy celebrities.

Price Action: Ethereum is up 4.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $2,633.15 at press time.

