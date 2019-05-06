Top Ideas From The 2019 Sohn Conference: AerCap, Cigna, 3M, Zillow And More

Some of the best minds on Wall Street lent a peek into their portfolios at Monday’s Ira Sohn Investment Conference. Here are some of their recent plays.

David Einhorn

The Greenlight Capital founder is long AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) as it trades at a 50-percent discount to GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX). Einhorn is short the latter.

“Neither has consumer-facing businesses, and both have terrible news. AerCap operates in a growing industry with a favorable outlook,” he said. “We think the market has it wrong.”

Ryan Heslop

Firefly Value Partners is short Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) and forecasts a bankruptcy filing within the next few years. By Heslop’s assessment, it’s taken on too much debt after an “acquisition binge.”

Laura Deming

The Longevity Fund partner is long Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX), Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL), ALX Oncology, Navitor Pharmaceuticals and Metacrine.

Larry Robbins

The Glenview Capital Management CEO is short 3M Co (NYSE: MMM), Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) and big pharma.

Robbins recommends buying hospitals, HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) and HMO-related companies, such as Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM), UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH), Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) and his group favorite, Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI).

Christopher Hansen

The manager of Valiant Capital is long Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ: ZG) for its high traffic volume and competitive position in real estate.

“We think there’s another big stair-step for this business coming,” Hansen said.

Bihua Chen

Cormorant Asset Management is long Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) for the “striking efficacy” of Bardoxolone.

“I think its safety profile is real and sustainable,” founder Chen said.

