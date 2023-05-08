Marijuana Stock Movers For May 8, 2023

GAINERS:
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed up 9.24% at $72.58
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.62% at $2.96
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 3.87% at $1.88
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 3.82% at $0.02
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 3.31% at $3.74
LOSERS:
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 11.54% at $0.18
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 4.64% at $0.73
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 3.62% at $10.13
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 3.08% at $0.34
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
