Marijuana Stock Movers For February 24, 2023

GAINERS:
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 11.41% at $0.02
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 4.91% at $0.23
- HEXO HEXO shares closed up 4.24% at $1.72
LOSERS:
- SNDL SNDL shares closed down 4.48% at $1.92
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 4.11% at $2.10
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 3.93% at $4.16
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 3.58% at $0.44
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 3.34% at $0.97
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed down 3.25% at $4.46
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
