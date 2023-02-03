Cannabis Stock Movers For February 3, 2023

GAINERS:
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.26% at $0.03
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.52% at $8.54
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 3.07% at $4.37
LOSERS:
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 7.01% at $2.92
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 6.19% at $1.06
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 4.92% at $0.58
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 4.48% at $3.20
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 4.31% at $0.25
- SNDL SNDL shares closed down 3.77% at $2.30
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 3.49% at $2.49
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed down 3.36% at $5.17
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 3.21% at $5.43
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
