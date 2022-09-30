Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 30, 2022

GAINERS:
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 40.49% at $0.05
- Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 8.32% at $0.06
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 5.45% at $2.71
LOSERS:
- Tilray TLRY shares closed down 3.85% at $2.75
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 3.79% at $0.87
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 3.77% at $2.30
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 3.75% at $2.82
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 3.11% at $42.75
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 3.05% at $3.50
