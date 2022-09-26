Cannabis Stock Movers For September 26, 2022

GAINERS:
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.65% at $0.05
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 4.42% at $0.04
LOSERS:
- Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 13.77% at $0.06
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 5.86% at $0.91
- SNDL SNDL shares closed down 4.35% at $2.20
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 4.25% at $2.61
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 4.00% at $8.87
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 4.00% at $9.59
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed down 3.86% at $18.19
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 3.52% at $2.74
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 3.33% at $1.16
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 3.30% at $3.52
