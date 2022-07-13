Cannabis Stock Movers For July 13, 2022

GAINERS:
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 11.78% at $0.48
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 5.69% at $0.69
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 5.51% at $0.67
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 4.76% at $2.42
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.67% at $0.21
LOSERS:
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 7.28% at $1.91
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 5.54% at $0.06
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 4.95% at $0.19
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 4.42% at $1.08
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 3.28% at $0.49
