Field Trip Health, ATAI Life Sciences Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

GAINERS:
- Field Trip Health FTRP shares closed up 20.93% at $0.94
- ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 12.00% at $3.64
- Allied ALID shares closed up 10.74% at $0.72
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed up 10.04% at $0.56
- TripAdvisor TRIP shares closed up 8.59% at $24.77
- Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 8.07% at $7.63
- Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed up 7.21% at $0.14
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed up 6.05% at $0.78
- Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed up 3.53% at $0.18
- GH Research GHRS shares closed up 1.45% at $9.77
LOSERS:
- Cybin CYBN shares closed down 0.79% at $0.42
