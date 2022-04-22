Field Trip Health, Mind Medicine Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

GAINERS:
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed up 3.49% at $0.87
- Allied ALID shares closed up 2.14% at $0.93
- Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 1.53% at $12.61
LOSERS:
- Field Trip Health FTRP shares closed down 3.88% at $1.24
- Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed down 3.45% at $0.28
- GH Research GHRS shares closed down 2.80% at $17.00
- TripAdvisor TRIP shares closed down 2.09% at $25.73
- ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed down 2.05% at $4.78
- Cybin CYBN shares closed down 1.14% at $0.72
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 0.39% at $0.69
- Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed down 0.15% at $0.16
