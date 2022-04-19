Revive Therapeutics, Allied Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

GAINERS:
- Revive Therapeutics RVVTF shares closed up 19.57% at $0.33
- Allied ALID shares closed up 4.40% at $0.95
- TripAdvisor TRIP shares closed up 4.19% at $27.85
- Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 3.51% at $12.68
- ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 1.57% at $5.19
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed up 1.14% at $0.75
LOSERS:
- Field Trip Health FTRP shares closed down 4.11% at $1.40
- Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed down 2.24% at $0.16
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed down 0.42% at $0.91
- GH Research GHRS shares closed down 0.10% at $19.06
- Cybin CYBN shares closed down 0.35% at $0.78
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.