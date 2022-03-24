Cannabis Stocks That Moved On News That Federal Cannabis Legalization Bill Heads To House For Vote Next Week

The House of Representatives intends to vote on a bill to federally legalize cannabis for the second time in history next week, congressional leadership confirmed.

The House will take up the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act is poised to end up on the House floor next week, reported Marijuana Moment.

The legislation, which would remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances and promote social equity in the industry had already cleared the Judiciary Committee this session and will now officially head to the House floor for a vote.

The following cannabis stocks moved amid the legalization report:

