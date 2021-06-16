Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 16, 2021
GAINERS:
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 22.9% at $0.6
- Choom Holdings (OTC:CHOOF) shares closed up 7.29% at $0.07
- Leviathan Natural Prods (OTC:LVCNF) shares closed up 6.37% at $0.47
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed up 4.55% at $0.03
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 4.28% at $1.45
- Emerald Health (OTC:EMHTF) shares closed up 4.23% at $0.18
- VIVO Cannabis (OTC:VVCIF) shares closed up 4.18% at $0.11
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed up 3.4% at $2.13
LOSERS:
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed down 11.86% at $0.05
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed down 8.72% at $12.87
- Elixinol Wellness (OTC:ELLXF) shares closed down 8.54% at $0.10
- 48North Cannabis (OTC:NCNNF) shares closed down 8% at $0.13
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed down 7.72% at $0.71
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down 7.02% at $0.23
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 6.28% at $0.27
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed down 5.92% at $9.37
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 4.55% at $3.15
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed down 4.29% at $0.67
