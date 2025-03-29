Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Chevron, Microsoft, Nike — And Tariffs Have Automotive Sector Reeling

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

U.S. stock markets declined this week amid escalating trade tensions and inflation concerns. The S&P 500 fell 2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 2.7%, marking one of the worst weeks in recent years.

President Donald Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff on imported automobiles and parts contributed to market volatility. Automotive stocks were notably impacted; General Motors GM tumbled over 7%, and Ford F slid 3.9%. Conversely, electric vehicle manufacturers like Tesla TSLA edged up 0.4%, as their U.S.-based production is less affected by the tariffs.

Beyond the auto sector, economic indicators added to investor unease. The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, rose 0.4% in February, bringing the annual rate to 2.8%, above the Fed's 2% target. Additionally, consumer spending data fell short of expectations, exacerbating fears of economic slowdown amid President Trump's tariff policies.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Chevron Hits 52-Week High: Warren Buffett's 5th Largest Holding Is On Fire — But Should You Buy?", by Surbhi Jain, reports that Chevron Corp. CVX hit a 52-week high as rising oil prices and Warren Buffett's ongoing support strengthened investor confidence.

"Microsoft Halts Expansion Plans, Yet Analysts Still Rank It Among Top Investment Picks", by Anusuya Lahiri, explains why analysts remain bullish on Microsoft Corp. MSFT despite the tech giant pausing major data center expansions amid concerns of AI overcapacity.

"Carvana Analyst Says It's Time To Buy The Potential ‘Amazon Of Auto Retail'", by Adam Eckert, reports that Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas upgraded Carvana Co. CVNA from Equal-Weight to Overweight, raising the price target from $260 to $280, citing the company's potential to dominate auto retail akin to Amazon.com Inc. AMZN.

The Bears

"Novo Nordisk Stock Sinks To 52-Week Lows: Weight Loss Boom Losing Steam?", by Surbhi Jain, reports that Novo Nordisk A/S NVO shares have plunged 44% year-over-year, hitting a 52-week low amid investor concerns over competition from Eli Lilly and Co. LLY and the company's recent $2 billion acquisition of rights to a Chinese obesity drug.

"Nike Stock Hits 52-Week Lows: Is The Sneaker King Losing Its Step?", by Surbhi Jain, shows Nike Inc. NKE tumbling to a 52-week low as slowing sales in China and rising competition challenge the global sneaker giant's dominance.

"Homebuilders KB Home, Lennar Cut Prices As Homebuyer Demand Has Slowed Materially", by Erica Kollmann, reports that KB Home KBH and Lennar Corp. LEN are reducing home prices and offering incentives as elevated mortgage rates have significantly dampened buyer demand.

