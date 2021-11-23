Novartis May Have Buyer(s) For Its Sandoz Unit - Report
According to a German newspaper, Swedish-based investment group EQT and the Struengmann family of Germany are considering a joint move to purchase the Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) generics outfit, Sandoz, for $21.6 billion.
- The price would make it the largest pharma deal of the year.
- EQT and the Struengmanns, who provided the investment power behind BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), have attracted interest from other private equity investors to join the group, the outlet reported.
- Reuters points out that the Struengmann twins have done business with Novartis in the past, selling a generics maker, Hexal, to the company in 2005.
- Similar divestitures have been made by other pharmaceutical giants designed to focus on the business of developing drugs.
- Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has created Organon & Co (NYSE: OGN). Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) merged its generics maker, Upjohn, with Mylan, creating Viatris Inc (NASDAQ: VTRS).
- Most recently, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) revealed it was establishing a new publicly-traded company to handle its consumer health business.
- Novartis was nearing the sale of a portion of its generics business to Aurobindo of India for $1 billion before the deal fell through after an antitrust review setback with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.
- Price Action: NVS shares are up 0.97% at $82.11 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
