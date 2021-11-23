 Skip to main content

Novartis May Have Buyer(s) For Its Sandoz Unit - Report
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Novartis May Have Buyers For Its Sandoz Unit - Report

According to a German newspaper, Swedish-based investment group EQT and the Struengmann family of Germany are considering a joint move to purchase the Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) generics outfit, Sandoz, for $21.6 billion.

