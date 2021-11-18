 Skip to main content

Novartis Has $21B From Roche Stake Sale - Which Company Is On Its M&A Radar?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 2:23pm   Comments
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is getting a massive influx of cash from selling its 20-year stake in Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY), triggering speculation about where the Company will spend the money. 
  • Another significant acquisition could be next. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a prime potential buyout target for Novartis, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
  • Alnylam is the developer of the RNA interference (RNAi) technology behind Novartis' newly acquired cholesterol drug Leqvio (inclisiran).
  • The revelation follows Novo Nordisk A/S's (NYSE: NVO) announcement that it is shelling out $3.3 billion to purchase clinical-stage RNAi biotech Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA).
  • The report added that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRTX), Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA), Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB), Incyte Corp (NASDAQ: INCY), and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) are among a range of other companies seen as potential targets.
  • Also Read: Novartis Mulls Strategic Options For Sandoz, Reaffirms FY21 Outlook.
  • Price Action: ALNY shares are up 4.60% at $180.68 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas M&A News Health Care Rumors Movers Trading Ideas

