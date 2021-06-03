 Skip to main content

Merck Completes Women's Health Organon Spinoff

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
  • In a move to free up a cash windfall and streamline the business, Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) had long planned to slice away its women’s health business into a standalone spinoff.
  • As of Thursday, that spinoff, dubbed Organon, is now a public entity all its own. Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) debuted on the NYSE.
  • As a part of the spinoff, Merck will receive a $9 billion special tax-free dividend that it will use for a future acquisition.
  • Organon is focused on Nexplanon, a long-active reversible contraceptive that has a patent expiring in 2027.
  • Last year, its sales were around $680 million. The company said it could boost sales to more than $1 billion in 2021.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are down 3.3% at $73.36, while OGN is down 4.6% at $33.63 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

