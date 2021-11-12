 Skip to main content

Johnson & Johnson To Spin Off Consumer Health Business: What You Need To Know
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 8:04am   Comments
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will separate its Consumer Health business into a publicly-traded company to pursue more targeted business strategies and accelerate growth.
  • Alex Gorsky will serve as Executive Chairman of Johnson & Johnson and transition the CEO role to Mr. Joaquin Duato, currently Vice Chairman of the Company's Executive Committee, effective January 3, 2022.
  • Mr. Duato would continue to lead the new Johnson & Johnson following the completion of the planned separation.
  • The New Consumer Health Company's Board and leadership would be finalized in due course.
  • The New Consumer Health Company includes four $1 billion megabrands and 20 brands over $150 million with established positions in Self Care (OTC), Skin Health, and Essential Health.
  • The Consumer Health segment is expected to generate revenue of approximately $15 billion in FY21 following the planned separation.
  • The Company is targeting completion of the planned separation in 18 to 24 months.
  • In addition, it is expected that the overall shareholder dividend will remain at least at the same level following the completion of the transaction.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are up 2.73% at $167.51 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

