 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novartis Mulls Strategic Options For Sandoz, Reaffirms FY21 Outlook
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Share:
Novartis Mulls Strategic Options For Sandoz, Reaffirms FY21 Outlook
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) reported that its Q3 net income climbed 43% to $2.76 billion. EPS reached $1.23, up 45% Y/Y.
  • Earnings: The Company posted a core EPS of $1.71, well ahead of the consensus of $1.65.
  • Sales rose 6% to $13.03 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations driven by higher sales of arthritis and psoriasis drug Cosentyx and heart failure treatment Entresto. Volume contributed 9% points to sales growth.
  • Novartis increased its peak sales guidance for Cosentyx to at least $7 billion from a goal of at least $5 billion previously and for Entresto to at least $5 billion, from at least $4 billion. Q3 adjusted operating profit rose 10% to $4.47 billion.
  • Regarding its generics division Sandoz, the Company said that it had commenced a strategic review that will explore all options, ranging from retaining the business to separation.
  • Sandoz declined -2% (cc, -1% USD), affected by continued pricing pressures. Ex-US sales grew +3% (cc).
  • Novartis added it would have more to say on that review by the end of next year.
  • Outlook: Novartis also stuck to its forecast, saying this year’s sales will grow by a low- to mid-single-digit percentage, while earnings excluding some items increase by a mid-single-digit percentage.
  • See the Q3 Interim Report here.
  • Price Action: NVS shares traded higher 1.82% at $84.88 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVS)

Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
A Preview Of Novartis's Earnings
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Novartis
Novartis Extends Fill/Finish Support For Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Entasis, Dermata Spike Higher On Positive Readouts, J&J Q3 EPS Beats Estimates, Wave Life Sciences Regains Right To CNS Portfolio
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Gains On Encouraging Preclinical Zotatifin Data In Breast Cancer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Earnings M&A News Guidance Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com