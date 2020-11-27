12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock moved upwards by 30.69% to $7.34 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 10.2 million, which is 496.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.4 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares moved upwards by 25.63% to $3.97. The current volume of 9.7 million shares is 5257.78% of Aurora Mobile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $459.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) shares moved upwards by 20.18% to $3.99. Trading volume for Kubient's stock is 417.3K as of 12:32 EST. This is 133.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares moved upwards by 19.0% to $6.95. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 253.6K shares, making up 578.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $164.3 million.
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) stock increased by 16.69% to $6.75. Himax Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 308.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) shares rose 14.36% to $44.5. The current volume of 180.5K shares is 114.93% of Digimarc's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $681.5 million.
Losers
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares fell 23.01% to $2.31 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Future FinTech Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 812.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.6 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares declined by 13.62% to $6.28. As of 12:32 EST, Bit Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 554.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares fell 10.6% to $6.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 12.0 million, which is 126.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.3 million.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) shares decreased by 10.32% to $5.71. Trading volume for Canaan's stock is 7.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 203.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $895.0 million.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares fell 9.1% to $1.6. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 57.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $312.3 million.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares declined by 8.93% to $38.98. The current volume of 4.9 million shares is 178.21% of Corsair Gaming's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
Posted-In: Technology StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers