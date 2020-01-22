16 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) stock moved upwards by 14.4% to $3.82 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Bridgford Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRID) stock moved upwards by 10.8% to $30.30.

• iFresh, Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) stock rose 5.5% to $0.55.

• GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares moved upwards by 3.7% to $35.91. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $45.00.

• Natura &Co Holding, Inc. (NYSE:NTCO) shares rose 3.6% to $22.57.

• Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock rose 3.5% to $8.65. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on December 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.

• Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) shares rose 3.4% to $0.31.

• China Online Education Gr, Inc. (NYSE:COE) shares rose 3.4% to $14.97. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.

• Tantech Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TANH) shares surged 3.4% to $1.53.

• Coca-Cola Femsa, Inc. (NYSE:KOF) shares surged 3.2% to $63.89. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 22, the current rating is at Buy.

Losers

• Wah Fu Education Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFU) shares decreased by 10.7% to $2.18 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) shares declined 5.9% to $2.25.

• Alkaline Water Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) shares decreased by 5.6% to $1.52.

• United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) shares decreased by 3.6% to $18.42.

• TAL Education, Inc. (NYSE:TAL) stock declined 3.4% to $50.22. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $57.00.

• Bright Scholar Education, Inc. (NYSE:BEDU) shares decreased by 3.2% to $8.93. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $9.50.