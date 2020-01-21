19 Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• Recon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCON) shares rose 4.5% to $2.55 during Tuesday's regular session.

Losers

• McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR) stock decreased by 11.2% to $0.62 during Tuesday's regular session. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Underperform.

• KLX Energy Services Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares decreased by 8.9% to $4.83.

• Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) stock fell 6.4% to $9.93. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $14.00.

• NexTier Oilfield, Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares plummeted 5.8% to $6.38. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.00.

• PermRock Royalty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PRT) shares decreased by 5.2% to $5.83.

• US Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares plummeted 5.0% to $5.53. According to the most recent rating by Johnson Rice, on November 05, the current rating is at Hold.

• RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) stock decreased by 4.8% to $4.54. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 06, the current rating is at Outperform.

• ION Geophysical, Inc. (NYSE:IO) shares plummeted 4.7% to $6.05.

• Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) stock plummeted 4.6% to $1.67. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $3.00.

• NOW, Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) stock plummeted 4.5% to $11.06.

• Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) stock plummeted 4.3% to $4.95.

• Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) stock plummeted 4.2% to $1.38.

• SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) stock fell 4.1% to $2.34.

• Hi-Crush, Inc. (NYSE:HCR) stock declined 3.7% to $0.82.

• MRC Global, Inc. (NYSE:MRC) shares decreased by 3.7% to $12.91. The most recent rating by ScotiaBank, on January 06, is at Sector Outperform, with a price target of $17.00.

• Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares declined 3.5% to $8.54. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.50.

• Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) stock plummeted 3.4% to $7.03. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $8.00.

• Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) stock declined 3.1% to $1.41.