Leading And Lagging Sectors For August 22, 2025

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLC The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 110.23 0.50 0.45 9.3K XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 137.58 0.54 0.39 12.1K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 227.08 0.85 0.37 657 XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 52.89 0.19 0.36 82.8K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.73 0.26 0.31 1.9K XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 151.06 0.38 0.25 1.7K XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 86.59 0.21 0.24 19.2K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 85.78 0.20 0.23 3.4K XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 90.52 0.13 0.14 510

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 258.60 -0.31 -0.12 7.5K XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.66 -0.02 -0.05 416

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

For more information on sector movers, click here.