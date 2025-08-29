10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $210.00 $51.7K 20.9K 10.7K BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $92.00 $48.4K 6.0K 4.4K SIRI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/26/25 $24.00 $232.5K 171 3.1K GOOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/12/25 $212.50 $474.3K 2.2K 2.6K ASTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $30.00 $26.9K 610 2.6K NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $1210.00 $31.8K 262 1.6K RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $125.00 $49.0K 900 1.5K RDDT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $220.00 $33.9K 381 562 DJT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $17.00 $35.4K 925 182 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $770.00 $342.4K 970 137

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 277 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 78 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $188.0 per contract. There were 20945 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU BIDU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 121 contract(s) at a $92.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 6037 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4459 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SIRI SIRI, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 3100 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $232.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 171 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOG GOOG, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on September 12, 2025. Parties traded 912 contract(s) at a $212.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $474.3K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 2200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2681 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASTS ASTS, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 2430 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 56 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $11.0 per contract. There were 610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $1210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $1273.0 per contract. There were 262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RBLX RBLX, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $1444.0 per contract. There were 900 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RDDT RDDT, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on September 5, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 381 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 562 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DJT DJT, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 504 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 91 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 925 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META META, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 84 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $770.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $342.4K, with a price of $3420.0 per contract. There were 970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

