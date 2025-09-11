12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

My Size MYSZ shares rose 52.8% to $2.17 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

shares rose 52.8% to $2.17 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million. ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock increased by 28.38% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million.

stock increased by 28.38% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.6 million. Wearable Devices WLDS stock moved upwards by 26.25% to $6.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

stock moved upwards by 26.25% to $6.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Forward Industries FORD shares moved upwards by 19.0% to $29.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 19.0% to $29.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million. BIT Mining BTCM shares moved upwards by 17.39% to $3.24. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 17.39% to $3.24. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million. Bit Origin BTOG shares moved upwards by 12.57% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.

Losers

Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL stock fell 23.1% to $1.43 during Thursday's pre-market session.

stock fell 23.1% to $1.43 during Thursday's pre-market session. Veritone VERI shares decreased by 22.53% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $201.1 million.

shares decreased by 22.53% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $201.1 million. Zenvia ZENV shares decreased by 17.65% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares decreased by 17.65% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Creative Global Tech CGTL stock decreased by 16.38% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.

stock decreased by 16.38% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million. Quantum QMCO stock decreased by 14.01% to $7.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

stock decreased by 14.01% to $7.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. MMTEC MTC shares fell 13.97% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.