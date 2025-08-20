12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Alpha Technology Group ATGL stock increased by 42.3% to $30.77 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $356.0 million.

Global Engine Group GLE shares moved upwards by 26.77% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.

AXT AXTI shares rose 19.39% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $98.7 million.

Auddia AUUD stock increased by 18.94% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.

Intchains Gr ICG stock increased by 14.94% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $111.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Upland Software UPLD shares increased by 13.48% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.4 million.

Losers

Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock fell 10.3% to $3.3 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

Datavault AI DVLT stock declined by 9.44% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $39.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Forward Industries FORD shares decreased by 9.37% to $9.97. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock decreased by 8.93% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.

Cloudastructure CSAI shares decreased by 8.34% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.

MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI stock decreased by 8.06% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $23.6 million.

