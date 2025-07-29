12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Super X AI Technology SUPX stock increased by 33.9% to $15.21 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.4 million.

Losers

Wag Group PET stock fell 51.1% to $0.06 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

shares declined by 17.68% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.

