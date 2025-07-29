12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Super X AI Technology SUPX stock increased by 33.9% to $15.21 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.4 million.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG shares rose 24.75% to $48.75. The company's market cap stands at $761.2 million.
- Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH stock rose 15.42% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million.
- NWTN NWTN shares moved upwards by 14.22% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $318.4 million.
- Polaris PII shares rose 13.29% to $56.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- QVC Group QVCGA shares increased by 12.62% to $4.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
Losers
- Wag Group PET stock fell 51.1% to $0.06 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Leslies LESL stock fell 33.93% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.4 million.
- Connexa Sports Techs YYAI stock decreased by 25.24% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.6 million.
- YSX Tech YSXT shares fell 20.0% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $85.5 million.
- Classover Holdings KIDZ shares declined by 17.68% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.
- Solid Power SLDP shares decreased by 17.41% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $726.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
