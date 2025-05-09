12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- nLight LASR stock increased by 29.8% to $11.18 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $552.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Inuvo INUV shares increased by 14.51% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Mitek Systems MITK stock increased by 13.28% to $9.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Cloudflare NET shares increased by 11.53% to $138.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- JFrog FROG stock rose 9.01% to $38.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Microchip Technology MCHP stock moved upwards by 8.87% to $53.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Wolfspeed WOLF stock fell 19.9% to $3.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $552.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Intellicheck IDN stock decreased by 19.0% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million.
- Veritone VERI stock declined by 12.07% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Onto Innovation ONTO stock fell 9.32% to $115.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Eastman Kodak KODK stock fell 7.47% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $499.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- AEye LIDR stock decreased by 6.62% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
FROGJFrog Ltd
$38.238.41%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
49.76
Growth
69.36
Quality
-
Value
30.59
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
IDNIntellicheck Inc
$2.25-19.4%
INUVInuvo Inc
$0.40041.42%
KODKEastman Kodak Co
$5.41-19.3%
LASRnLight Inc
$11.6835.7%
LIDRAEye Inc
$0.59505.83%
MCHPMicrochip Technology Inc
$55.6113.2%
MITKMitek Systems Inc
$9.265.11%
NETCloudflare Inc
$132.306.43%
ONTOOnto Innovation Inc
$88.79-30.0%
VERIVeritone Inc
$1.82-8.54%
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$3.21-27.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in