May 9, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • nLight LASR stock increased by 29.8% to $11.18 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $552.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Inuvo INUV shares increased by 14.51% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Mitek Systems MITK stock increased by 13.28% to $9.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Cloudflare NET shares increased by 11.53% to $138.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • JFrog FROG stock rose 9.01% to $38.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Microchip Technology MCHP stock moved upwards by 8.87% to $53.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Wolfspeed WOLF stock fell 19.9% to $3.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $552.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Intellicheck IDN stock decreased by 19.0% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million.
  • Veritone VERI stock declined by 12.07% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Onto Innovation ONTO stock fell 9.32% to $115.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Eastman Kodak KODK stock fell 7.47% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $499.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • AEye LIDR stock decreased by 6.62% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FROG Logo
FROGJFrog Ltd
$38.238.41%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
49.76
Growth
69.36
Quality
-
Value
30.59
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
IDN Logo
IDNIntellicheck Inc
$2.25-19.4%
INUV Logo
INUVInuvo Inc
$0.40041.42%
KODK Logo
KODKEastman Kodak Co
$5.41-19.3%
LASR Logo
LASRnLight Inc
$11.6835.7%
LIDR Logo
LIDRAEye Inc
$0.59505.83%
MCHP Logo
MCHPMicrochip Technology Inc
$55.6113.2%
MITK Logo
MITKMitek Systems Inc
$9.265.11%
NET Logo
NETCloudflare Inc
$132.306.43%
ONTO Logo
ONTOOnto Innovation Inc
$88.79-30.0%
VERI Logo
VERIVeritone Inc
$1.82-8.54%
WOLF Logo
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$3.21-27.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved