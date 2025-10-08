Earnings Scheduled For October 8, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $79.89 million.

• AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $427.47 million.

• Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $51.51 million.

• Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $119.51 million.

