Earnings Scheduled For September 24, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Uranium Energy UEC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $17.00 million.

• Thor Industries THO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.

• Cintas CTAS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Stitch Fix SFIX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $304.82 million.

• KB Home KBH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Worthington Steel WS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $736.00 million.

• H.B. Fuller FUL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $893.12 million.

• Steelcase SCS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $873.98 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.