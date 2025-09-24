September 24, 2025 4:32 AM 1 min read

Earnings Scheduled For September 24, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Uranium Energy UEC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $17.00 million.

• Thor Industries THO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.

• Cintas CTAS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Stitch Fix SFIX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $304.82 million.

• KB Home KBH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Worthington Steel WS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $736.00 million.

• H.B. Fuller FUL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $893.12 million.

• Steelcase SCS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $873.98 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CTAS Logo
CTASCintas Corp
$203.001.20%
Overview
FUL Logo
FULH.B. Fuller Co
$60.000.64%
KBH Logo
KBHKB Home
$62.650.38%
SCS Logo
SCSSteelcase Inc
$17.232.13%
SFIX Logo
SFIXStitch Fix Inc
$5.521.10%
THO Logo
THOThor Industries Inc
$102.00-0.24%
UEC Logo
UECUranium Energy Corp
$14.031.30%
WS Logo
WSWorthington Steel Inc
$33.712.00%
