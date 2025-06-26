Earnings Scheduled For June 26, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• HIVE Digital Technologies HIVE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $31.47 million.

• Orion Energy Sys OESX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $21.08 million.

• Lindsay LNN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $157.90 million.

• Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $36.72 billion.

• McCormick & Co MKC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Acuity AYI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.49 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Origin Agritech SEED is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Aethlon Medical AEMD is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Nike NKE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.70 billion.

• American Outdoor Brands AOUT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $48.46 million.

• Concentrix CNXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• Enerpac Tool Group EPAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $162.20 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.