April 2, 2025 4:32 AM 2 min read

Earnings Scheduled For April 2, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• BlackBerry BB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $132.81 million.

• Cognyte Software CGNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $93.15 million.

• AngioDynamics ANGO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $70.30 million.

• UniFirst UNF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $602.81 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Bassett Furniture Indus BSET is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $79.62 million.

• RH RH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $829.53 million.

• Franklin Covey FC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $62.65 million.

• ClearSign Technologies CLIR is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Penguin Solutions PENG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $344.66 million.

• Resources Connection RGP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $130.00 million.

• Nanobiotix NBTX is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• EXoZymes EXOZ is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Logistic Properties LPA is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ANGO Logo
ANGOAngioDynamics Inc
$9.700.41%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum94.24
Growth3.31
Quality-
Value65.72
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BB Logo
BBBlackBerry Ltd
$3.781.34%
BSET Logo
BSETBassett Furniture Industries Inc
$15.250.59%
CGNT Logo
CGNTCognyte Software Ltd
$8.584.38%
CLIR Logo
CLIRClearSign Technologies Corp
$0.7400-4.44%
EXOZ Logo
EXOZEXoZymes Inc
$10.381.96%
FC Logo
FCFranklin Covey Co
$28.00-%
LPA Logo
LPALogistic Properties of the Americas
$8.82-0.48%
NBTX Logo
NBTXNanobiotix SA
$3.55-0.84%
PENG Logo
PENGPenguin Solutions Inc
$17.682.37%
RGP Logo
RGPResources Connection Inc
$6.65-%
RH Logo
RHRH
$244.002.07%
UNF Logo
UNFUniFirst Corp
$176.000.36%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-UEEarnings Scheduled

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved