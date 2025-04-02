Earnings Scheduled For April 2, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• BlackBerry BB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $132.81 million.
• Cognyte Software CGNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $93.15 million.
• AngioDynamics ANGO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $70.30 million.
• UniFirst UNF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $602.81 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Bassett Furniture Indus BSET is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $79.62 million.
• RH RH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $829.53 million.
• Franklin Covey FC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $62.65 million.
• ClearSign Technologies CLIR is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Penguin Solutions PENG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $344.66 million.
• Resources Connection RGP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $130.00 million.
• Nanobiotix NBTX is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.
• EXoZymes EXOZ is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Logistic Properties LPA is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.