Earnings Scheduled For April 2, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• BlackBerry BB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $132.81 million.

• Cognyte Software CGNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $93.15 million.

• AngioDynamics ANGO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $70.30 million.

• UniFirst UNF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $602.81 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Bassett Furniture Indus BSET is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $79.62 million.

• RH RH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $829.53 million.

• Franklin Covey FC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $62.65 million.

• ClearSign Technologies CLIR is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Penguin Solutions PENG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $344.66 million.

• Resources Connection RGP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $130.00 million.

• Nanobiotix NBTX is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• EXoZymes EXOZ is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Logistic Properties LPA is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

