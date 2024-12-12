Earnings Scheduled For December 12, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Live Ventures LIVE is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lovesac LOVE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $155.26 million.

• Ciena CIEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Lee Enterprises LEE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $169.88 million.

• AstroNova ALOT is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Liquidity Services LQDT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $93.05 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Quanex Building Prods NX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $491.94 million.

• RH RH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $811.81 million.

• Electrovaya ELVA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $11.50 million.

• Costco Wholesale COST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.79 per share on revenue of $62.08 billion.

• Broadcom AVGO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $14.09 billion.

• Natuzzi NTZ is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Good Times Restaurants GTIM is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

