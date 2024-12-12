Earnings Scheduled For December 12, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Live Ventures LIVE is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Lovesac LOVE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $155.26 million.
• Ciena CIEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
• Lee Enterprises LEE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $169.88 million.
• AstroNova ALOT is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Liquidity Services LQDT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $93.05 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Quanex Building Prods NX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $491.94 million.
• RH RH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $811.81 million.
• Electrovaya ELVA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $11.50 million.
• Costco Wholesale COST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.79 per share on revenue of $62.08 billion.
• Broadcom AVGO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $14.09 billion.
• Natuzzi NTZ is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Good Times Restaurants GTIM is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
