Cannabis Stock Movers For June 18, 2025

GAINERS:
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 26.67% at $0.00
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 13.29% at $0.04
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed up 12.39% at $0.05
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 11.11% at $0.0005
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 10.00% at $0.00
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 4.38% at $0.10
LOSERS:
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 24.96% at $0.01
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 19.90% at $4.68
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed down 14.12% at $0.07
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 13.39% at $0.00
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 8.43% at $0.00
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed down 7.74% at $13.11
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 4.61% at $0.44
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 3.44% at $0.05
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 3.32% at $0.35
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Cannabis is evolving—don’t get left behind!
Curious about what’s next for the industry and how to stay ahead in today’s competitive market?
Join top executives, investors, and industry leaders at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on June 9-10. Dive deep into market-shaping strategies, investment trends, and brand-building insights that will define the future of cannabis.
Secure your spot now before prices go up—this is where the biggest deals and connections happen!