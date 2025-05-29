Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 29, 2025

GAINERS:
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 36.00% at $0.00
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 16.87% at $0.03
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 13.70% at $0.09
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed up 10.56% at $0.57
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 7.02% at $0.01
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 4.76% at $0.02
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 3.26% at $0.43
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 3.20% at $0.77
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 3.09% at $0.46
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 3.08% at $0.00
LOSERS:
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed down 45.76% at $0.01
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 20.00% at $0.0004
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed down 8.65% at $1.69
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 4.35% at $0.03
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed down 4.35% at $0.44
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
