May 29, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 29, 2025

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

BLOZF Logo
BLOZFCannabix Technologies Inc
$0.43353.26%
Overview
CLSH Logo
CLSHCLS Holdings USA Inc
$0.0330-4.35%
CNBX Logo
CNBXCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.001343.08%
CURR Logo
CURRCurrenc Group Inc
$0.574910.6%
CVSI Logo
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.026916.9%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.00040-20.0%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.006107.02%
LBUY Logo
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.02204.76%
MGWFF Logo
MGWFFMaple Leaf Green World Inc
$0.0147-45.8%
MRMD Logo
MRMDMariMed Inc
$0.085013.7%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.0034036.0%
SOL Logo
SOLEmeren Group Ltd
$1.82-1.62%
TLRY Logo
TLRYTilray Brands Inc
$0.46363.09%
XXII Logo
XXII22nd Century Group Inc
$0.79953.20%
ZDPY Logo
ZDPYZoned Properties Inc
$0.4400-4.35%
