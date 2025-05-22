Big Tax Cuts, Big Deficits: Wall Street Winners And Losers Emerge

The U.S. House of Representatives passed one of the most expansive tax-and-spending bills in modern history, setting the stage for a multi-trillion-dollar shift in federal deficits and sector dynamics over the next decade.

The legislation is projected to balloon the federal deficit by over $3 trillion between 2025 and 2034, according to preliminary estimates from the Congressional Budget Office. The fiscal impact will peak around 2027, when the bulk of the temporary spending programs and tax cuts kick in.

Fiscal Alarm Bells Ring On Wall Street

Analysts at the bipartisan federal agency warn that such a sharp increase comes at a time when U.S. debt is already on an unsustainable trajectory.

"Adding more than $3 trillion to the debt when our nation's finances are already on an unsustainable path would be unwise," the CBO stated.

"Lawmakers should go back to the drawing board and work on a bill that reduces deficits, not adds to them."

Spencer Hakimian, founder of Tolou Capital warned that with the bill's passage, markets should brace for permanent emergency-style stimulus and $4 trillion annual deficits within a few years.

"This is COVID-style spending — without the pandemic," Hakimian said in a post on X.

Goldman Sachs' economist Alec Phillips highlighted that Moody's recent U.S. credit rating downgrade was influenced by the bill's trajectory, stating, "Markets are already attuned to fiscal risks… early August remains our base case for enactment."

How The House Tax Bill Could Shake Up Different Sectors

According to CBO projections, the bill increases the deficit in three key government areas — meaning more spending is likely ahead:

Judiciary : $7 billion (deficit increase)

: $7 billion (deficit increase) Armed Services : $144 billion

: $144 billion Homeland Security: $67 billion

This suggests significant boosts to military procurement, border enforcement and law enforcement infrastructure. These sectors could benefit from rising federal contracts and equipment orders, with likely beneficiaries including the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA and the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF CIBR.

At the core of the bill is the Ways & Means Committee, responsible for all tax policy, Social Security, Medicare, unemployment benefits and tariffs. This section alone accounts for $3.775 trillion of the total deficit increase.

Other areas of the budget plan reflect deficit reductions, which generally imply spending cuts or revenue gains. These include:

Energy & Commerce : -988 billion (deficit reduction).

: -988 billion (deficit reduction). Agriculture : -$238 billion

: -$238 billion Education & Workforce : -$349 billion

: -$349 billion Financial Services : -$5 billion

: -$5 billion Natural Resources : -$20 billion

: -$20 billion Oversight & Government Reform : -$51 billion

: -$51 billion Transportation & Infrastructure: -$37 billion

Potential ETF losers include Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF PBW, iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF VEGI, and iShares U.S. Transportation ETF IYT, given expected cuts to renewables subsidies, rural and transportation programs.

Market Reactions

Initial market reactions hit the solar and renewables sectors, which suffered the brunt of market fallout. With many solar tax subsidies ended, the Invesco Solar ETF TAN fell 9% on Thursday. Among key names:

Sunrun Inc. RUN collapsed 40%

collapsed 40% SolarEdge Technologies Inc. SEDG dropped 26%

dropped 26% Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH fell 19%

fell 19% First Solar Inc. FSLR declined 4%

Abigail Ross Hopper, CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association, warned the bill would "upend an economic boom," potentially leading to blackouts and a strategic loss to China in the global AI race.

"This bill is willfully ignorant of the fact that deploying solar and storage is the only way the U.S. power grid can meet demand… If it becomes law, America will effectively surrender the AI race to China."

In contrast, consumer-related stocks rallied, buoyed by expectations of tax relief and increased household spending power. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF XRT climbed 1.5%, led by Advance Auto Parts AAP, which soared 42% after a blowout earnings report.

Within tech-focused defense names, Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR jumped 4.5%, while cybersecurity leader CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD gained 2.6%.

