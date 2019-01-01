QQQ
SPDR S&P Retail ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (ARCA: XRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SPDR S&P Retail ETF's (XRT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPDR S&P Retail ETF.

Q

What is the target price for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) stock?

A

The latest price target for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (ARCA: XRT) was reported by HSBC on November 4, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting XRT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT)?

A

The stock price for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (ARCA: XRT) is $76.515 last updated Today at 6:08:51 PM.

Q

Does SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 21, 2018.

Q

When is SPDR S&P Retail ETF (ARCA:XRT) reporting earnings?

A

SPDR S&P Retail ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPDR S&P Retail ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) operate in?

A

SPDR S&P Retail ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.