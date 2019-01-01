QQQ
iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (ARCA: VEGI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund's (VEGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund.

Q

What is the target price for iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI)?

A

The stock price for iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (ARCA: VEGI) is $41.57 last updated Today at 2:44:15 PM.

Q

Does iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 25, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 19, 2018.

Q

When is iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (ARCA:VEGI) reporting earnings?

A

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI) operate in?

A

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.