'Bullish For Nvidia, Tesla, Palantir, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon:' AI 'Revolution Is Coming' To The Saudi Kingdom, Says Wedbush's Dan Ives

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives praised the upcoming ‘AI Revolution’ in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East after the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum on Tuesday, which saw a slew of announcements on the artificial intelligence front.

What Happened: The Jensen Huang-led chipmaker announced a new agreement to supply 18,000 GB300 Blackwell chips to Saudi-based AI startup Humain, backed by the nation's sovereign wealth fund.

Ives said in a series of X posts that “the AI Revolution is coming to the Saudi Kingdom and Riyadh will be a major buyer of AI chips, software, autonomous/robotics, datacenters over the next decade.”

He also added that this move will be bullish for firms like, Nvidia, Tesla Inc. TSLA, Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN.

“Bullish for Nvidia, Tesla, Palantir, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon. Just starting,” he added.

He added that this was a part of President Donald Trump‘s administration’s “global game of high stakes poker”. He highlighted the curbs on China to acquire Nvidia’s chips and how the U.S. was steering toward giving Saudi Arabia to supply its next generation chips.

“This is all part of a regional focus in the Middle East building out datacenters and the AI Revolution which will start to vault UAE, Saudi, Qatar to the priority list for US tech companies. Adds major TAM to AI Revolution,” he said.

Why It Matters: Following a dip to $83 billion in the first week of April, shortly after the “Liberation Day” tariffs, Huang’s net worth has since experienced a significant rebound. By the end of Tuesday, it had surged by 37% from that low point, reaching just under $120 billion. –

Also, Nvidia's recent stock rally has driven the company back into the $3 trillion market cap club.

Meanwhile, Trump also appreciated Huang at the Forum and said, "I see my friend is here, Jensen. [Apple Inc. CEO] Tim Cook isn't here, but you are.”

"What a job you've done. He's got 99% of the chip market. That's not easy to beat,” he added.

"Thank you for the investment. We are proud to have you in our country," Trump told Huang.

Price Action: Shares of Nvidia rose 5.63% on Tuesday and were up 2.61% on Wednesday in pre-market trading. However, the stock was down 6.06% on a year-to-date basis and up 42.22% over a year.

