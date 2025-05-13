Jensen Huang's Wealth Surges 37% Since 'Liberation Day' Lows As Nvidia Re-Enters $3 Trillion Market Cap Club On Saudi Chip Pact

On Tuesday, Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO, Jensen Huang’s net worth stood at $114 billion, closing in on $120 billion, with the company’s stock rallying by nearly 15% this week, and reentering the $3 trillion market cap club.
What Happened: This marks a sharp reversal in fortune for the company and its founder, after a steep decline in early April amid escalating tariffs, trade tensions, and export restrictions that created significant uncertainty, alongside financial and operational headwinds.
See Also: Jeremy Siegel Calls US-China Deal ‘Amazing,’ Expects Long-Term Stability
Nvidia shares surged following Monday's de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions and Tuesday's announcement of a new agreement to supply 18,000 GB300 Blackwell chips to Saudi-based AI startup Humain, backed by the nation’s sovereign wealth fund, according to a report by Reuters.
Huang’s net worth, which had dropped to $83 billion during the first week of April, just days after the “Liberation Day” tariffs, has witnessed a 37% surge since these lows, ending Tuesday at a little under $120 billion.
With a majority of his wealth derived from his 3% stake in Nvidia, Huang’s net worth soared by $6.01 billion on Tuesday, due to a 5.3% spike in the company’s shares. However, year-to-date, the tech titan’s fortune remains down by $636 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Why It Matters: Nvidia has been at the center of this geopolitical storm in recent weeks, with Huang warning last week that losing access to China’s potential $50 billion AI chip market would be a “tremendous loss.”
Just a day after President Donald Trump’s Liberation Day tariff announcements, Huang saw his net worth drop $7.4 billion within a single day.
The 789% rally in Nvidia shares since 2023 has led to a significant rise in Huang’s wealth, going from $21.1 billion to an all-time high of $129 billion late last year.
Price Action: Shares of Nvidia were up 5.63% on Tuesday, and are up 1.04% after hours, following the announcement of Saudi startup Humain’s deal with the company.
For more insights on the stock’s score, sign up for Benzinga Edge.
Photo Courtesy: jamesonwu1972 on Shutterstock.com
Read More:
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.