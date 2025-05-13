Jensen Huang's Wealth Surges 37% Since 'Liberation Day' Lows As Nvidia Re-Enters $3 Trillion Market Cap Club On Saudi Chip Pact

On Tuesday, Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO, Jensen Huang’s net worth stood at $114 billion, closing in on $120 billion, with the company’s stock rallying by nearly 15% this week, and reentering the $3 trillion market cap club.

What Happened: This marks a sharp reversal in fortune for the company and its founder, after a steep decline in early April amid escalating tariffs, trade tensions, and export restrictions that created significant uncertainty, alongside financial and operational headwinds.

See Also: Jeremy Siegel Calls US-China Deal ‘Amazing,’ Expects Long-Term Stability

Nvidia shares surged following Monday's de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions and Tuesday's announcement of a new agreement to supply 18,000 GB300 Blackwell chips to Saudi-based AI startup Humain, backed by the nation’s sovereign wealth fund, according to a report by Reuters.

Huang’s net worth, which had dropped to $83 billion during the first week of April, just days after the “Liberation Day” tariffs, has witnessed a 37% surge since these lows, ending Tuesday at a little under $120 billion.

With a majority of his wealth derived from his 3% stake in Nvidia, Huang’s net worth soared by $6.01 billion on Tuesday, due to a 5.3% spike in the company’s shares. However, year-to-date, the tech titan’s fortune remains down by $636 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Why It Matters: Nvidia has been at the center of this geopolitical storm in recent weeks, with Huang warning last week that losing access to China’s potential $50 billion AI chip market would be a “tremendous loss.”

Just a day after President Donald Trump’s Liberation Day tariff announcements, Huang saw his net worth drop $7.4 billion within a single day.

The 789% rally in Nvidia shares since 2023 has led to a significant rise in Huang’s wealth, going from $21.1 billion to an all-time high of $129 billion late last year.

Price Action: Shares of Nvidia were up 5.63% on Tuesday, and are up 1.04% after hours, following the announcement of Saudi startup Humain’s deal with the company.

For more insights on the stock’s score, sign up for Benzinga Edge.

Photo Courtesy: jamesonwu1972 on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read More: