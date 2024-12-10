Pennsylvania McDonald's Where UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect Arrested Gets Review Bombed: 'More Like Narc-Donalds'

A McDonald's Corp MCD restaurant in Pennsylvania became the location of a police arrest for the suspect now charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The arrest, which came from customers and employees recognizing suspect Luigi Mangione from surveillance photos released by New York City police, has some people upset that police were called.

What Happened: Mangione has been charged with the death of Thompson, the CEO Of UnitedHealthcare, a unit of UnitedHealth Group UNH.

His arrest came after a McDonald's employee called police as patrons recognized the suspect, which led to his arrest.

With a potential motive for the murder of Thompson being related to the high cost of insurance premiums and high rate of insurance claim denials, the insurance sector is seeing an increased spotlight that has also made some sympathetic to whoever completed the murder.

Some who were upset with the handling of Mangione being arrested at the McDonald's used the power of the internet and social media reviews to take down the Pennsylvania restaurant location.

A large amount of one-star reviews began popping up on Google for the Pennsylvania McDonald's, as reported by the New York Post. Google, which is a unit of Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL removed one-star reviews.

"These reviews violate our policies and are being removed," a Google spokesperson told The New York Post.

While many of the one-star reviews, which are part of a process known as "review bombing" had been removed, the news outlet found several still remained.

"More like Narc-donalds…I hope obesity and heart disease are in-network in PA," one review said.

Review company Yelp Inc YELP also saw a rush of new reviews on the Pennsylvania McDonald's and put a warning on the location's page that said "Unusual Activity Alert."

Here are some of the reviews left on Yelp for the McDonald's location:

"Avoid this McDonald's location, they're out of your network. The food will send you to an early grave and no health insurance will cover that — they're in the business of denials."

"Major rat problem in this most anti-American establishment. Never going to eat here again."

"The staff was rude and they called the police on my friend Luigi. There were rats everywhere."

"One of the employees told me because I'm poor I don't deserve healthcare."

"Horrible service and the patrons today were McSnitches. Home they McStitches and their insurance doesn't pay for it."

Why It's Important: The Pennsylvania McDonald's had private security at the location Tuesday as it saw an increased influx of customers and media.

Regulars at the location thought Mangione looked familiar and their conversation heard by an employee prompted the employee to call police.

"A guy came in the door, and I didn't really look at him, I thought everyone was kidding around. The one guy said, ‘That looks like the shooter from New York,'" a witness named Larry told CBS News.

The employee recognized Mangione while taking his order, according to the report.

McDonald's workers have said they are worried about their safety after Mangione's arrest. The Altoona Police Department, which arrested Mangione, has also received death threats, according to the report.

The sympathy that has shifted towards Mangione since his arrest comes with his social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook, which are owned by Meta Platforms Inc META being shut down. YouTube also deleted several channels linked to Mangione.

An account linked to Mangione on X, a social media platform owned by Elon Musk, was shut down before being reinstated as Musk said he was "looking into it."

Mangione's account on X went from having under 1,000 followers to more than 300,000 at the time of writing. The last post made by Mangione was a retweet in June 2024 with his last original post made on May 14, 2024.

The May 14, 2024 post, now having millions of impressions, was centered on cellular agriculture and mentioned the company Agronomics Ltd. AGNMF, a penny stock that has seen a sizable boost to its share price this week.

The X account for Mangione was unverified on Monday, but is now verified Tuesday with users questioning who paid for or approved of the blue check and asking if the suspect will receive revenue similar to other accounts on the platform.

A meme coin called Luigi was also launched and saw sizable action on Monday and Tuesday.

Users have also flocked to the GoodReads account reportedly belonging to Mangione. The profile features a reading history of books on back pain and a four-star review of the manifesto of Ted Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber.

GoodReads, which is owned by Amazon.com Inc AMZN could end up a potential winner in the increased traffic related to Mangione on the site.

Photo: Shutterstock